Carbondale police investigate death

Carbondale police are investigating the death of a man after a fall.

On October 23, police officers responded to a call on the 700 block of East Grand Avenue.



They say when they arrived they found victim, 31-year-old Nathan Morrow of Carbondale, with injuries consistent with an accidental fall.



Morrow was taken to Carbondale Memorial Hospital for treatment and later transferred to a St. Louis, Missouri area hospital for further care.



On November 15, Morrow died from his injuries.

Morrow was an SIU senior who'd been studying art.

Services are set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Carbondale.

Police say it appears Morrow's death was accidental. However they are actively investigating the death and encourage anyone with additional information to contact the Carbondale Police Department, or to call 549-COPS (549-2677). Callers may provide information anonymously.

