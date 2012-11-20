Crash involving towed vehicle sends an Ill. man to hospital

A crash involving a towed vehicle sends an Illinois man to the hospital.

Manuel Cordova of Grayfon, Ky. was driving south on I-55 just south of Steele, Mo. when he lost control of his vehicle and the one he was towing, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A semi driven by Daniel Simonovski of Chicago struck the vehicle Cordova was towing when it slid

into his path, according to MHP. Simonovski went off the road, hit two road signs and a fence. He was taken to a Memphis hospital with moderate injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.