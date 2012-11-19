Boy Scouts fall short of canned goods goal, ask for more

Food pantries operators across the region say they fear many families will go hungry this holiday season because the need may be greater than ever. That's why they're depending on a group of young men to come through in a big way.

The Boy Scouts still need your help in their Scouting for Food drive.

The numbers are in and organizers with the Shawnee District say they took in a couple thousand less than the 35,000 they collected last year.

They're still asking for more donations as they work to fill the huge need this year.

If you'd like to make a donation, you can bring cans to the scout office or U.S. Bank branch on Gordonville Road.

Or, if you'd like, you can bring cans to local food pantries in Perry, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, and Scott counties.

