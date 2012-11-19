Illinois could be the next state to allow gay marriage

Since the Civil Unions bill passed in 2010, Illinois has seen more than 4,000 civil unions in almost every county.

Melissa Calvert and her partner Stacy advocate for gay rights.

Stacy and Melissa were married in Iowa back in 2010.

Supporters are saying Illinois is ready more than ever to become the next state to allow same-sex marriage.

With Democratic majorities in Springfield, the 16-year-old law banning same-sex marriage might be on its way out the door.

Melissa Calvert works as a Graduate Assistant at the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer Resource Center on Southern Illinois' University's Campus.

She is in a same-sex relationship.

But having a marriage certificate would mean so much more for her and her partner, Stacy.

But not everyone is on board with the change.

Many state representatives say if they didn't support civil unions, they have no plans to support same-sex marriage.

But gay rights are not strict party-line issues; a Democratic majority doesn't mean the bill will pass.

After speaking with a few state representatives, including Representative John Bradley and Representative Mike Bost, both are against the idea and believe a marriage is between a man and a woman.

The earliest anything could happen is during the veto session starting next week or supporters could wait until after the new session starting January 9.

