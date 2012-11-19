100 in low income housing could soon be homeless

The Plaza Hotel owner's death means those who live there have to leave.

According to the Homeless Coalition, residents include men, women, children and some veterans.

It's a desperate situation in Poplar Bluff. About 100 people just learned they'll soon be without a home. It's a devastating blow right before the holidays, unless a local homeless coalition can find a way to help.

Two separate situations will leave a combined total of about 100 people with no home in the early weeks of December.

They live in low income housing at the Bluff Inn and the Plaza Hotel.

The Bluff Inn is facing foreclosure. Meanwhile, the Plaza Hotel owner's death means those who live there have to leave too.

The Poplar Bluff homeless coalition met today to look for a solution.

They want to push back the date residents will need to be out and look for another place for them to live at the same time.

Most people affected now live at the Bluff Inn, about 85 people. We talked to people there about their fears and frustrations.

"These people have children, these older people have no place to go," said Patricia Gossett.

Gossett is a resident at Bluff Inn facing the fact she could soon be homeless.

"It's sad. The older generation have no place to go, no income. With the economy the way it is right now I can understand shutting down but good God can't you wait until after the holidays?"

A current manager at the Bluff Inn says once she came in a year ago the downward spiral of the establishment was too much to stop.

She is also out of a job.

The Homeless Coalition is pulling their resources to find what kind of help each individual might qualify for. They will be meeting with individuals next Monday at the Bluff Inn, and then again the following Friday.

On Monday the coalition will gather information.

"We'll be gaining demographic surveys to see what populations we are dealing with. We know there are at least 13 children at this time for a total of the two locations," said Janel Barber of MERS/Goodwill who serves on the coalition. "We'll be working to know this information and their needs and working towards assisting them in meeting their relocation."

"We will be meeting with them again on Friday, November 30 to keep them informed and give them options," said Barber.

Right now they are looking for help-- people who might be willing to donate any resources.

"We are urging our community to support our efforts with this mass of people who otherwise will become homeless in a very short time, possibly by December 7th. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated," said Barber.

Anyone who wants to help can contact John Fuller: 573-778-1210.

