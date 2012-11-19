Mary Lou's Grill celebrates 50 years

A Carbondale institution has hit a milestone.

Mary Lou's Grill has now been in business for 50 years.

The famous diner on Illinois Ave was founded by Mary Lou and Jim Trammel, and is now owned by their daughter and son-in-law, Marilynn and Robert Martin.

"I can't imagine this every leaving the family," said Marilynn Martin.

To the regular customers, Mary Lou's is more than a restaurant, it's a community gathering place.

"Our waitress knows our names and our order. So we come in and it's quick and really good," said Tyler Johnson.

"There's places people who come back to Carbondale always talk about and they always ask about Mary Lou's," said Robert Martin. "There's history."

Mary Lou's is celebrating its 50th anniversary Tuesday.

