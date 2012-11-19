Does it Work Wednesday: Top Tech Toys for Kids

Consumer Reports ShopSmart testers sampled eleven toys and liked these best.



The first Top Tech Toy for Kids is Monopoly Zapped Edition. It costs $30. You download the app for free.



A favorite for kids ages seven and up---Sifteo Cubes for $130. You download software to add games for the interactive cubes. Then shake, tilt, flip or press the blocks to play a variety of brainy games like puzzles or math challenges.



" While they're expensive, they will provide endless hours of play for kids," said Consumer Reports testers.



If you want everybody off the couch, try Mattel's Shifter Game for $45. Players seven and up use their best karate chop-like moves to repeat a pattern.



There are tech toys for creative kids, like Crayola's Digital Light Designer for $60. Budding artists six and older can move the wand to draw pictures with LED lights. They look even cooler in the dark.



"there is one drawback: the motor is loud," said Consumer Reports testers.



SmartLab's $20 DJ RockDock let kids ages eight and up build a speaker dock that really works.

Don't expect high fidelity, but your child will love being able to say, "I made it myself!"



These are the Top Tech Toys according to Consumer Reports magazine. Most can be found online at amazon.com.

