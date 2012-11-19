Man sentenced for robbing Salvation Army worker

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A man who admits robbing a Salvation Army worker of $1,500 after she offered to give him a ride has been ordered to spend four months in jail and five years on probation.

KSDK-TV (http://on.ksdk.com/TMar3b) reports that a St. Louis County judge sentenced 25-year-old Edward Mitchell of Berkeley after he pleaded guilty to robbery.

Authorities say the Salvation Army worker was leaving a Florissant thrift store in July when she thought she recognized Mitchell and offered him a ride. But Mitchell instead reached into the victim's car, took a money bag containing nearly $1,500 and punched the woman before fleeing.

Mitchell also has been ordered to repay the stolen money.

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com

