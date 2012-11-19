sports - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State falls to Colorado in Charleston Classic Championship

Murray State suffered its first loss of the season Sunday, losing 81-74 to Colorado in the championship game of the Charleston Classic in Charleston, SC.

Isaiah Canaan led the Racers with 21 points. Ed Daniel had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Murray (3-1) next hosts Old Dominion on Saturday.

