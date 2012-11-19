Redhawks open CBE Classic with 77-65 win over Chattanooga

Southeast Missouri State began the first of three games in three days with a 77-65 win over Chattanooga in the CBE Classic. The Redhawks (3-1) have now won three straight, all by double-digits, the first time they've done that since 2007-2008.

Corey Wilford scored a career-high 21 points off the bench to lead Southeast, scoring all his points in the second half.

Four Redhawks finished in double figures, with Tyler Stone adding 16 points and 11 rebounds. Marland Smith also added 16. A.J. Jones scored 10.

The Redhawks play their second game of the CBE Classic in Chattanooga on Monday, taking on Louisiana Tech at 3:30 p.m.