Hunting safety during deer season

PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The crisp Fall air can only mean two things in southern Illinois, that it's deer hunting season and hunters will be in the woods.

So will the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Officers to ensure everyone is being safe.

"The biggest thing we're looking for at this time of year during shotgun season is the blaze orange clothing," said Officer Charles Diggins with IDNR. " By law hunters are supposed to have a solid orange blaze cap. And an upper garment of at least four hundred square inches."

Beyond the orange clothing requirements there are other precautions hunters need to take when hunting from a tree stand.

"A lot of the problems we run into is with tree stand safety, it's the issue of safety harnesses," said Officer Diggins. "I'm actually investigating an incident this weekend where a guy up in Tamaroa failed to wear his safety harness. He fell out of his tree stand from about 30-feet up. And he's very fortunate that he landed on his back. He's in a Saint Louis hospital with several fractured vertebrae."

Even if you're not hunting for a trophy buck, if you take a walk in the woods you still need to be careful.

"As far as a walk in the woods, I wouldn't advise people to that during this time of year," said Officer Diggins. "But if they do, I would recommend that they abide by the same regulations on wearing the blaze orange as hunters are required to wear out in the woods."

The second firearms season in Illinois is coming up during the last weekend in November. But keep in mind that bow-hunters are going to be out in the woods until January 20 of 2013.

