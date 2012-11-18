Advance woman charged with elder abuse on her 87-year-old landlord

An Advance woman is facing a felony charge of 2nd degree elder abuse against her 87-year-old landlord.

Stoddard County Prosecutor Russ Oliver charged Patricia Ann Page after she allegedly assaulted Duane Wiggins when he served her an eviction notice.

According to the probable statement, Wiggins says Page started hitting him the face. Wiggins told investigators he hit her back to try and make her stop. As he turned around to leave, he says Page pushed him off the porch and he fell down the steps causing injuries that eventually had him airlifted from Southeast Hospital to a hospital in St. Louis.

In an interview with investigators, Page says Wiggins came to evict me and when she didn't read the papers he started hitting her in the face. She went on to say she didn't touch him when he fell down the steps.

Investigators placed Page under arrest based on the witness statements and the statement from Wiggins.

Her bond is set at $25,000 cash only.

