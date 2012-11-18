Empty mobile home burns to the ground in Future City

An empty mobile home burned to the ground on Sunday afternoon in Alexander County.

According to Assistant Cairo Auxiliary Fire Chief Gene Crestman, it happened in Future City, Illinois around noon.

A viewer sent in pictures of the fire of the home on Broadway and 4th Street.

Crestman says the empty trailer home burned to the ground.

He says the trailer burned for around 15-20 minutes before the fire department was called. And that the blaze was end to end when first truck pulled in.

He says no utilities were hooked up and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

There was mutual support from Cairo and Mounds Fire Department.

No word on if state fire marshal will be called.

