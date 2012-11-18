Myths about Black Friday

Dealnews.com details these Black Friday myths.

1.) MYTH: Black Friday Sales Begin on Black Friday



Several major retailers will launch their Black Friday sales as early as two weeks before Black Friday.



2.) MYTH: Stores Have Ample Stock of Doorbusters



Most retailers have very limited quantities of these products, and it's likely that only the first few shoppers in line will snag them.



3.) MYTH: You Need to Camp Out in Line to Get the Best Black Friday Deals



If you're looking for an in-demand, limited-stock doorbuster, then being first in line when a store opens may be necessary to secure a highly coveted product. But these days, more and more Black Friday deals are available online as well as in-store. In fact, last year Dealnews found that 70% of in-store Black Friday deals were also available online for the same price — or less!



4.) MYTH: In-store Black Friday Shopping Is a Dangerous Contact Sport



You might have to deal with large crowds and a mess of inventory, but the chances of encountering an actual brawl are extremely low.



5.) MYTH: Everything on Sale on Black Friday Is at Its Lowest Price of the Year



Although many Black Friday deals offer the lowest prices of the year, you should probably wait to buy toys, brand name HDTVs, and winter apparel. According to Dealnews, toys see the deepest discounts right before Christmas; brand name HDTVs sink in price between December and February; and winter apparel sales are best after Christmas.



6.) MYTH: Nobody Will Beat Black Friday Prices



Last year Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Meijer met competitors' prices, and in some cases offered better deals, according to Dealnews.



7.) MYTH: All of the Good Deals Are Printed in Black Friday Ads



Some "secret" deals are only found online, so the trick is to uncover them on the web before you consider a trip the to the store on Friday. Moreover, some retailers will respond to competitor pricing and make last-minute cuts in order to compete. So even if you've already perused a store's early leak, you should always check back for Black Friday listing updates.



8.) MYTH: Leaked Black Friday Ads Are Totally Accurate



Stores will alter their sales as they learn what competitors plan on doing. Moreover, the fine print isn't always present, which is crucial information if your heart is set on a doorbuster deal that will actually be available in extremely limited quantities.



9.) MYTH: You Have Go to an Apple Store for Its Black Friday Sale



According to Dealnews, Apple is skimpy with the discounts, and most resellers — like Amazon, Mac Connection, and MacMall — will offer price cuts that will be twice as good for products such as the iPad and MacBook line of laptops.



10.) MYTH: Sales on Designer and Luxury Goods Abound on Black Friday



Black Friday is mainly a blockbuster event for lower-end goods.



11.) MYTH: If You Go Overboard on Black Friday, You Can Return Your Purchases



Stores tighten their return policies considerably during the holidays, making it harder to return items. Some retailers will only give you store credit even if you have a receipt. A handful of stores are now also keeping track of serial returners and banning them. And if you don't remember to ask for a gift receipt, your recipients might be doubly unhappy: they'll likely receive a store credit for only a portion of the return.



12.) MYTH: Cyber Monday Sales Offer Better Online Deals than Black Friday



The sales that pop up on Monday will indeed be good, but a majority of Black Friday deals are available online starting Thursday morning.



13.) MYTH: Completing a Black Friday Order Online Forms a Binding Contract



Retailer sites occasionally display inaccurate inventory and will sometimes let consumers buy an item the store doesn't have in stock anymore; this can be a particular problem on Black Friday, given the speed of transactions on this day. Moreover, if a site accidentally publishes the incorrect price for an item, and shoppers take advantage of the amazingly low price, a store may decide to cancel all orders.



14.) MYTH: Good Customer Service Isn't as Important as Inventory



Poor customer service has the potential to affect public perception and drive customers away from certain retailers.

