MU journalist explores drones as reporting tool

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A University of Missouri journalist is studying the use of unmanned drones more commonly seen in military applications as a potential tool for gathering news.

The Columbia Missourian reports that KBIA-FM news producer Scott Pham has received a $25,000 school grant to work with counterparts in the MU College of Engineering to develop flying robots for journalism use.

Pham says the drones can take aerial photographs and record video from difficult-to-reach news scenes.

He came up with the idea while reporting in southeast Missouri on the breached Birds Point Levee in 2011.

Researchers at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln also are studying the possible use of drones by journalists.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.