BFHQ: Deal of the Day

Second Time Around Consignment Shop located in Marble Hill is offering a Black Friday special.

Second Time Around Consignment Shop in Marble Hill

The University Mall in Carbondale will open at midnight on Friday, November 23.

Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary will have a Black Friday special on all black cats and dogs.

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is offering half off their adoption fee on all black cats and dogs for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Plan your Black Friday shopping. Find Black Friday ads for major retailers, safe shopping tips, and great Black Friday apps!

Heartland News is helping you gear up for Black Friday Shopping. Sunday at 10 p.m. (November 18) through Friday's Breakfast Show (November 23) we will be sharing a new Deal of the Day in every newscast.

Friday Deals of the Day:

Ms. Muffin Café in Jackson. Buy 4 gift cards, get a $5 gift card free

Second Shot Outdoors Consignment Shop in Benton, MO. 1/2 off all women's, men's, children's clothing. 1/2 off shoes.

Thursday Deals of the Day:



Slusher's in Sikeston. Limited edition Carhart coat for $49.99. Not in their catalog. Hours: Opens 7am Friday

Hefner Furniture & Appliances in Poplar Bluff & Farmington – 5 hours, 5 brands, 50% off (Lane. Flexsteel, Ashley, Broyhill, Sealy Mattresses) Hours: Friday 7am-Noon

Holly's in Marble Hill Buy one scarf or purse at regular price and get one of equal or lesser value for half price. Hours: open 10am til 7PM on Friday.

Busch's pet products All self-service dog baths are half price ($7.50) Friday 10am-5pm

Shivelbine's Music in Cape Girardeau– Discounts in newly remodeled percussion department: sets, sticks, etc. 50% off Hours: Friday 9am-5pm reopens at 6:30pm

Elite travel All Military Personnel - Book Any Princess Cruise for 2013 and receive a Free onboard credit up to $250

Ross furniture in Jackson Lane Furniture including leather Rocker Recliners at $379, Hi Leg recliners at $229, and reclining sofas at $589 Friday 10am-6:30pm

Wednesday Deals of the Day:

Macy's: Black & Decker 12 speed cyclone blender for $19.99 (regularly $44.99)

Hours: Opens Friday @ 12am

Bloom in Cape Girardeau: Buy 2 Christmas decorations get the 3rd half off.

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wal Mart: Emerson 32" TV for $148. In store only

Hours: Thursday 10am-11pm

Friday opening at 5am

TJ's Fine Jewelry: drawings all day on prizes and discounts

Hours: Friday 9am-7pm

Toys R Us: MobiGo Touch Learning System $29.99 (regularly $59.99)

Hours: Thursday at 9pm

Dick's: 50% off Nike fleece

Hours: Open 12am Friday

Best Buy: iPhone 4 8g w/ 2 year activation for $1

Hours: Friday 12am

Bollinger County Museum of Natural History: 10 percent off all in stock merchandise from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23. Jewelry, minerals, gem stones, t-shirts, caps, books, fossils, soaps and unique locally made items.

Hours: Friday noon to 4 p.m.

Holly's - Where to Find Your Wear: Buy one scarf at regular price and get one of equal or lesser value for half price. Buy a new purse at regular price and get one of equal or lesser value for half price. Buy one bottle of perfume or cologne and get a second one of equal or lesser value for half price. All $2.99 jewelry for 99 cents each. Spend $100 and receive a free scarf.

Hours: Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday Deals of the Day:

Target: Nook simple touch eReader w/ wifi for $49 (regularly $99)

Hours: Opens 9pm Thursday

Bootheel Harley: Bike covers starting at $29.99 (regularly $99.95) - 50% off all labor and instillation scheduled on or before Friday

Hours: Friday 8am-6pm

Missouri Running Company in Cape Girardeau: Garmin 610 watches $100 off. All old model running shoes 40% off.

Friday: 10am - 6pm

Macy's: Tag Coronado II 5 pc. spinner luggage set for $87.99 (regularly $300)

Hours: Opens Friday @ 12am

Toys R Us: Spongebob skateboard and helmet set for $29.99 (regularly $49.99)

Hours: Opens Thursday at 9pm

Sears: Craftsman 18volt drill & driver for $29.99 (regularly $59.99)

Hours: Thursday @ 8pm

Kmart: Proscan 50" LCD HDTV for $288 (regularly $699.99)

Hours: Friday 8pm-12am

Monday Deals of the Day:

Hutson's Fine Furniture in Cape Girardeau: Queen size Sealy Posturpedic plush set $299.00 (save $400). All Broyhill furniture 53% off. In store or special order. Huston's is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Specials available 8-11 a.m. only.

Toys R Us: Nintendo Wii w/ Wii Sports, Wii Sports Resort, Lego controller & $10 gift card for $129. See store for details. Toys R Us opens at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Buchheit's Masterbuilt Smokehouse Smoker $99.97. Save $80. Only 10 available

Hours: Opens Friday @ 5 a.m.

Concrete Castings of Fruitland - $30 gift card for $25; $60 gift card for $50 Hours: Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Staples: HP laptop w/ Intel Pentium processor for $299.99 (regularly $529.99) Hours: Friday 5 a.m.-noon

Best Buy: Toshiba 40" LCD 1080p HDTV $179 Hours: Friday 12 a.m.

Orscheln Farm & Home: $200 off Liberty Stack-on Gun safe. Hours: Thursday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday Deal of the Day:

Wal Mart: 16 gb iPad 2 with wifi & $75 Wal Mart gift card for $399. Limit one per customer. Wal Mart opens at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

