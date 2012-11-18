Identity released of man killed in hunting accident

Authorities say a Lesterville man was killed in a hunting accident Sunday morning in Reynolds County.

According to Reynolds County Sheriff Tom Volner, Sunday morning around 7:30, a group of hunters went out to hunt in the Lesterville area.

Volner says as they went out, the hunters spread out on their own.

According to the sheriff, Alfred "Leon" Lorentz, Jr., 50, was shot in the chest and killed by another hunter in his group from about 50 to 60 yards away along the river in a heavily wooded area. It happened off of County Road 372.

Sheriff Volner says the Lorentz Jr. was not wearing any orange attire, but was dressed in camouflage and had a white beard.

The shooter told police that he saw a deer earlier in the area and heard movement to his right. He turned and saw what he thought was the white from a deer. He then shot at the white striking the victim. The victim was dressed fully in camouflage with a full white beard.

Volner says the shooting is not being considered suspicious and was purely accidental.

Lorentz Jr. was hunting in a group with family members and was provided medical attention until first responders arrived. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The Sheriff's Office would like to remind all hunters, hikers and persons that when they are in the outdoors this time of year to remember to wear their hunter orange to help prevent tragedies such as this.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.