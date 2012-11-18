Economic Report to be released on job creation and small business

The Delta Regional Authority plans to release a new economic report on job creation and small business growth across the region on Monday.

According to a press release, Chairman Chris Masingill will release the report on Monday.

The report will show job numbers from the last two decades.

According to Masingill, the private sector data finds that nearly all new jobs in the region have been created by small, locally owned businesses.

