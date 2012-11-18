Stolen backhoe in Gorham found

This is a picture of a similar backhoe stolen from the Union Pacific Railroad yard in Gorham (Source: Jackson County SO).

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office recovered a backhoe that was stolen from a Union Pacific Railroad's storage facility in Gorham.



According to Deputy Ronald Stanton, the theft happened early Saturday at the Union Pacific Railroad storage facility.

The backhoe was found abandoned in a machine shed near Jones Ridge Road and Levee Road, about nine miles from where it have been stolen.



The backhoe is described as a 2010 John Deere, Model 310J, with a Union Pacific decal on the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (618) 684-2177.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.