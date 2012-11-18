Weekend Breakfast Show - Spice up your side dishes

Thanksgiving is all about tradition, but let's face it – sometimes tradition gets old. Here are some new takes on old favorites to help spice up your Thanksgiving meal.

Butternut Squash & Pear Soup

Submitted by Carly O'Keefe

Weekend Breakfast Show Anchor

1 lb. cubed butternut squash (skinned and seeded)

1 large yam (or sweet potato)

2 cups canned vegetable broth

1 ½ cups water

1 cinnamon stick

½ tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. butter

2 medium unions, sliced

3 large Anjou or Bartlett pears

1/3 cup dry white wine

¼ cup half & half

White pepper to taste

Skin, seed and dice squash. Peel the yam, put both in a pot with vegetable broth, water, cinnamon stick and salt. Simmer until tender (usually 45 minutes).

In a separate pan, melt butter and sauté unions stirring occasionally until they are soft and begin to caramelize. Peel, core and thinly slice pears and add to onions. Continue cooking another 5 minutes or so and then add the white wine. Cover and simmer another 10 minutes.

Next, remove cinnamon stick from squash and yam pot. Combine the onions and pears with the soup. Use a food processor or blender to puree the mix a little bit at a time.

Return puree to pot and stir in half & half, white pepper and a bit more salt (if needed). Bring soup to a simmer once again, but DO NOT boil.

Enjoy!

Cranberry Cream Cheese Swirls

Submitted by Jaime Travers

KFVS Stormteam

1 (170 g) package dried sweetened cranberries

1 (250 g) container cream cheese spread

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup chopped green onion

4 large flour tortillas or 4 large wheat flour tortillas or 4 large spinach tortillas

8 slices ham (optional)

Combine all ingredients except tortillas and ham, mix well. Divide and spread mixture evenly among tortillas. Top with 2 slices ham. Roll up tightly, wrap in plastic and refrigerate at least one hour. To serve cut into 12 slices.

Pumpkin Bars

Submitted by Jaime Travers

KFVS Stormteam

1 box yellow cake mix

1 stick butter

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp salt

4 eggs

16 oz can pumpkin

1.5 cup sugar

1 can PET milk

Mix all ingredients together except butter and cake mix. Pour mixture into 9"x13" pan (greased with Pam). Sprinkle cake mix evenly on top. Melt stick of butter and pour evenly over cake mix. Bake at 350 for 1 hr and 15 min (325 if using glass pan).

Cool before cutting into squares. Serve warm or at room temperature and top with whipped cream if desired.



Hash Brown Casserole

Submitted by Dave Horn

KFVS Breakfast Show Director

32 Oz shredded Hash browns

1/2 cup melted butter

1 tsp salt & pepper

1 can cream of chicken soup (I normally use 1/2 can)

1 pt sour cream

2+ cups of shredded cheddar cheese

3 dashes of minced onions

Bake for 45 min at 350 degrees. After 45 min put 2 cups crushed cornflakes over the top and drizzle 1/2 cup butter over the cornflakes. Bake 15 additional minutes.

Homemade Apple Butter

Submitted by: Ryan Bollinger

KFVS Graphics Operator

2- 3 lb (50 oz) jars unsweetened apple sauce

3 lbs granny smith apples

4 cups sugar

1 1/2 cups apple juice

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp cloves

1 tsp allspice

Peel and cut apples into small chips. Place all ingredients in the crock pot and stir. Cover and cook on low eight to ten hours. Remove cover and stir; adding more spices and/or sugar to your taste. Uncover and continue cooking a few more hours until some of the liquid has evaporated and butter has cooked down a bit. Pour into jars and refrigerate unless you can it properly. Serve over hot biscuits, toast, scones, or Thanksgiving dinner rolls.

Cheesy Green Bean & Stuffing Casserole

Submitted by Drew Jensen

KFVS Audio Operator

2 packages (16 ounces) of frozen French-cut green beans

1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1/2 pound Velveeta Cheese, cut into cubes

1/2 cup hot water

1/4 cup butter

1 package Stove Top Stuffing Mix

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine green beans and soup in 2-quart oven-safe dish; top with Velveeta cubes. Add water and butter into bowl - stir until melted. Stir in stuffing mix. Spoon over bean mixture. Bake 35 to 40 minutes.

