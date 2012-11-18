Man injured in roll over wreck

A Fredericktown man has serious injuries following a crash last night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened after 10 p.m. on Highway 72 ten miles west of Fredericktown.

Troopers say 33-year-old John Wadson was westbound on 72 when his SUV ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

Wadson was ejected from the vehicle. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

