State Police offer tips for safe winter driving

With winter weather around the corner, Illinois State Police are asking drivers to take extra precautions on the roadways.

Illinois State Police Director Hiram Grau urged motorists to slow down when roads are icy or snowy, allow extra travel time and not follow other cars too closely.

He said drivers should travel with a cell phone and an emergency kit that includes jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, an ice scraper, traction material, blankets, non-perishable food and a first aid kit.

Motorists may check road conditions by calling the Illinois Department of Transportation or online at www.gettingaroundillinois.com .

If crashes occur in extreme weather conditions and medical attention isn't needed, the state police ask drivers to exchange insurance information and report the incident within 10 days.

