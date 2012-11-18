sports - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports Scores for 11/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Here are your Heartland Sports scores for Saturday, Nov. 17:

Missouri H.S. Football State Semifinals:

Class 1

Tipton-18

Valle Catholic-42

F

Valle Catholic advances to State Championship game Friday, Nov. 23 against Penney at 4:15 in St. Louis.

Class 2

Caruthersville-12

Lamar-69

Illinois H.S. Football State Semifinals:

4A

Harrisburg-22

Rochester-49

F

NCAA Football

Southeast Missouri State-35

Murray State-42

F

Western Illinois-0

Southern Illinois-35

F

Syracuse-31

Missouri-27

F

Tennessee State-26

UT Martin-35

F

NCAA Men's Basketball

Benedictine-62

Southern Illinois-100

F

NCAA Women's Basketball

Southern Illinois-73

Loyola (IL)-82

Kirkwood Community College-56

Three Rivers Community College-57

F

