'Scouting For Food' campaign gathers 2 million cans

Organizers say more than 30,000 Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts helped feed the hungry in Missouri and Illinois collecting 2 million cans of food and other non-perishable items.

The 2012 Scouting for Food drive was held on Saturday.

According to the Boy Scouts of America, after distributing more than one million bags last weekend, on Saturday the Scouts returned to those to collect the food.

"The amount of food collected today will help thousands of families who need assistance," said Ron Green, Scout Executive of the Greater St. Louis Area Council. "Our Scouts, parents and leaders did a great job collecting food and preparing the donations for the pantries. The generous donations by general public and the hard work of our Scouts will help the less fortunate through the difficult winter months."

Organizers say if the Scouts missed your bag, or if you would like to make a donation of canned goods, all Regions Bank locations will accept donations through Saturday, Nov. 24.

