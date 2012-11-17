Man injured in Sikeston house fire

A man was injured late Saturday afternoon in a house fire in Sikeston.

According to Sgt Andy Vanover, Sikeston DPS, the fire happened at 1409 West Malone.

One man inside the home had burns on upper half of his body. He was flown to a Cape Girardeau for treatment.

Vanover says the fire started after the man was cooking in the kitchen.

Vanover says the home was a total loss inside due to fire and smoke damage.



Sikeston Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames.

