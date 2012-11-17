Crews put out car fire near Sikeston

Fire crews were called to put out a car early Saturday evening in Sikeston.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 60 just east of the Sikeston exit.

Crews say the engine of a Chrysler car caught fire. Four people were traveling inside the car when it caught fire, but they got out of the car okay.

Sikeston Fire Department put out the car fire.

There were no injuries.

One lane of traffic was shut down for 1/2 hour due to the fire.

