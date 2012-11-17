Kids come out to 'fight' cancer

In Scott County Saturday, people came out to fight cancer. Literally!

At Scott City High School, kids with peak performance put their Taekwondo skills to the test with the goal of raising money for cancer research.

Organizers say martial arts are about giving back to the community.

They hope the kids learn the importance of respect and have a little fun in the process.

"I mean, anybody can teach you to kick and punch, that's not what we're about," says Rick Brashear with Peak Performance. "That's not what martial arts are about. Martial arts are about growth and discipline and responsibility. One of the things we really preach to our kids is being responsible in your community."

The money raised goes to 'Hoops for Life,' a local charity that funds cancer research at Stanford University.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.