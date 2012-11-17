One woman's fight to save abused and neglected horses

LaDonna Lander's main priority are her rescue horses, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

She says horses bought to her in Patton, Missouri are in unimaginable conditions.

"We've had horses loaded with a tractor onto my trailer to bring them," says Landers. "One of my horse's back leg was almost cut off. And then there are sometimes we get them and there is nothing wrong with them. It's just that people have had a circumstance in their family that they aren't able to keep them."

She says Missouri rescue shelters are becoming overcrowded more and more everyday.

And, the phone never stops ringing with horses need a home.

Landers struggles to keep her own shelter afloat.

"If it wasn't for my family and friends helping me, this rescue would not exist," says Landers.

"We don't have a lot of funds, but we do what we can," says Marlene Toombs, a shelter volunteer.

Meanwhile, LaDonna Landers is fighting her own battle, cancer.

But to her and her volunteers, this is their sanctuary and they'll continue to fight to keep it open.

"We kind of look at it like if a horse can go from really bad condition to really good condition then we can too," says Landers.

"People need to realize that horses are just like cats and dogs, no animal should suffer," says Toombs.

Those interested in helping TLC Equine Rescue can contact LaDonna Landers at (573) 579-1791, or visit their facebook page.

