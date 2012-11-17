Coal mine employee killed in southern Illinois

The coroner says the investigation is ongoing.

The Saline County Coroner's office is investigating a death of a coal miner in southern Illinois.

According Peabody Energy, it happened around 3:20 a.m. Saturday at Willow Lake Mine near Equality.

According to Peabody Energy Spokesperson Meg Gallagher, 30-year-old Chad Wayne Meyers was fatally injured after he became pinned by a continuous mining machine that he was operating.

The underground mine has been idled pending investigation and appropriate officials with the state, federal government and union have been contacted, according to Gallagher.

A statement from Peabody Energy says Willow Lake deeply mourns the loss of a fellow employee and expresses its sympathies to family members, coworkers and friends.

According to Peabody, Willow Lake in 2011 mined about 2.2 million tons of coal and employs about 460 people.

