2 injured after motorcycle crash in Scott County

Deputies later found the couple inside a biker's club on Highway H.

It happened around 11:30 P.M. in a private parking lot south of MO 77.

Troopers say two people were injured after their motorcycle hit a utility pole Friday night in Scott County.

According to the patrol, a motorcycle driven by Larry G. Harwell, 52, of Anniston allegedly ran off the road and hit a utility pole.

Troopers say Harwell and a passenger, Lorie L. Poe, 37, of Anniston, received serious injuries.

Sheriff Rick Walter says after the wreck, Harwell and Poe left the scene. Deputies later found them inside a biker's club on Highway H.

Walter said the two decided to come out from the clubhouse and that's when they wanted to go to the hospital.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, charges are pending.

