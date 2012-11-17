Burglary investigation leads to 3 arrests

14 year old Juvenile was charged with burglary 1st degree and two counts of burglary 2nd degree.

A burglary investigation in western Kentucky led to three arrests on Friday.

A 14 year-old-juvenile was charged with burglary 1st degree and two counts of burglary 2nd degree.

Joshua D. Wilson, 20, was charged with receiving stolen property over $500 (firearm).

Joshua R. Luna, 21, was charged with receiving stolen property over $500/under $10,000, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance 1st degree.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have several additional persons of interest and additional arrests are possible.

On November 15, McCracken County deputies say investigators began working a burglary investigation at 401 Franklin Street in Farley.

After returning from work, the victim discovered that someone had gone into his home and took firearms, money, and other valuable items.

A 14-year-old person of interest was being sought by detectives for questioning.

On Friday around 12:52 the homeowner returned to his house during his lunch break and claimed someone had broke into his home again.

As the homeowner called 911 he saw an unknown male leave his back yard.

That person was believed to have been inside the victim's home and was interrupted by the homeowner returning unexpectedly.

The homeowner chased the suspect while staying on the phone with 911 operators.

The homeowner lost sight of the suspect before the deputies got there, but was last seen in the area of 365 Meacham Lane at Woodlawn Mobile Home Park.

Deputies established a perimeter and searched the park in unmarked vehicles.

A short time later, detectives saw a male suspect who matched the description of the person that had fled from 401 Franklin Street.

A further investigation revealed that the suspect was the person of interest from the initial burglary.

While searching the trailer, deputies found stolen guns, gold coins, cash and other items that were stolen from recent burglaries.

Detectives also found a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun hidden inside a stack of tires and a small safe that the suspect had allegedly taken from a residential burglary.

Investigators say the suspect was also the person responsible for the Oct. 23 burglary at 430 Franklin Street.

Josh Wilson is the owner of the trailer. Investigators say Wilson admitted that he had been holding on to some of the stolen property brought to his residence for his friend. Wilson was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Detectives were working an ongoing investigation over the past several weeks that involved stolen property to be going to an Joshua Luna on North 10th Street.

Detectives believed Luna was responsible for keeping stolen property from several different individuals.

Investigators say illegal drugs were the form of payment to Luna.

Surveillance revealed that Luna had moved some of the stolen property to another home on 6500 Cairo Road.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Luna's residence on 836 North 10th Street at approximately 9:17.

Detectives found Luna and other adults that were not believed to have been involved in the illegal activities.

While searching the home, detectives found synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and prescription controlled substances.

They also found electronics, tools, and other items that were believed to have been stolen in various parts of the residence.

Detectives say they also searched the residence located at 6500 Cairo Road and found other stolen property that had been hidden under the residence by Luna earlier on the 16.

Luna was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

