101-year-old blind crafter inspires family and friends

She worked in the cotton fields, was a seamstress, and has always been crafty.

At 101 years young, she's taking craft fairs by storm. Armintha Haws of Bertrand is not only sharp as a tack, she still walks around with ease and probably has more energy than people half her age.

A Mississippi County woman proves age, and physical challenges shouldn't slow any of us down.

She also makes and sells crafts without the use of her sight.

"I feel good," said Armintha Haws. "I don't take any medicine, just a Bayer aspirin in the morning."

Armintha says she is as healthy as they come.

"I don't have a pain in the world," said Haws. "I haven't been to the doctor since I don't know when."

Mrs. Haws and her husband raised 10 children.

"She's always been busy and found time to pick up the crochet needle and crocheted," said Mary Martin, Armintha's daughter.

"When you can do something useful for that day it makes you feel better," said Haws.

She's sticking to crocheting these days because of her failing eyesight.

"I'm blind in one eye and can't see good out of the other one," said Haws.

She is a real inspiration to her family.

"I want to be that way too, I think as long as you move the better off you are," said Martin.

"The lady who taught me (to crochet) said it's going to be comfort in your old age," said Haws.

She says it keeps her out of trouble.

"Keeps me out of meanness, and off the streets," said Haws.

Mrs. Haws will join several other crafters this weekend at the 37th annual River Valley Christmas Craft Expo.

Show times are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Humane Society will be there for pet adoptions and pictures, and free photos with Santa will be available with paid admission.

It will be held at the A.C. Brase Arena building in Cape Girardeau on both Saturday and Sunday.

The 42nd Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza will be at the Osage Centre and the Show Me Center.

The 17th Annual Crafts, Gifts and Collectibles Show will be at Notre Dame Regional High School.



