Declining deer meat donations an issue for food pantries

A group is hoping to help stock the shelves at local food pantries, but getting people to donate is becoming a real issue this season more than ever.

Southern Stock Charities is teaming up with Talk Deer in Goreville, Ill. for their "Hunters Against Hunger" drive.

Talk Deer will process the deer for $25 and then distribute it to local food pantries.

But employees say over the years, the number of donations they get continues to drop.

Many of the hunters say they need the meat for their own families.

Organizers hope after hunters get their first deer processed for personal use they consider donating any additional deer they harvest later in the season.

