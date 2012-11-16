Benefit planned for family of Joshua Jarrett from Fredericktown

The Fredericktown Eagles will hold a benefit for the family of Joshua Jarrett on December 7 at the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge.

The money will go to help his family with funeral expenses and bills.

The band Black Diamond has donated their time and will be playing from 8 p.m. to midnight.

There will be a 50/50 raffle, $5 donation at the door and more.

