Warnings for drivers this winter season

The campaign is called, "Ice and Snow-Take it slow," and that's exactly what Illinois transportation officials and law enforcement advised drivers today.

Officials highlighted plans for the upcoming winter season at Friday's media advisory in Marion.

They say all to often drivers ignore the warnings, causing a number of crashes on the roads during this time of year.

Some tips include checking your vehicles tire pressure, looking out for black ice, keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full and avoid braking and accelerating too quickly.

Last year's unusually mild winter led to less than half the amount of salt used on the roads, so snow plows have plenty for this year.

More information can be found on IDOT's website.

