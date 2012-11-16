Students take a stand against bullying

At the end of the assembly, students released dozens of balloons as a sign of hope for those who've been bullied.

Students organized an all school assembly to address the issue and asked classmates to sign a pledge to stop bullying.

Students at Egyptian High School say they've decided to take a stand against bullying.

They organized an all school assembly to address the issue and asked classmates to sign a pledge to stop bullying.

Kids wrote and edited a video to show how it happens and how to stop it.

Organizers say they hope the assembly made a difference.

"The point of the assembly is to show people that how much bullying hurts others and that we don't want the bullying anymore, that we want to get rid of it and create hope out of it," said Ashton Curtis, a student organizer.

At the end of the assembly, students released dozens of balloons as a sign of hope for those who've been bullied.

Students say it means that everyone can rise above challenges.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.