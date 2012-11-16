Victim identified in crash in Cape Girardeau Co.

Missouri Highway Patrol released the name of the woman killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Cape Girardeau County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identifies the victim as 29-year-old Amy Koehler of Friedhiem.

According to Trooper Clark Parrott, Koehler was traveling eastbound on Rte. KK near the intersection of CR 405. The driver of the tractor trailer was also eastbound on Rte. KK. Parrott says he's not sure what caused the wreck, but Koehler's GMC Sierra pickup landed upside down in a ditch.

Coroner John Clifton pronounced Koehler dead at the scene.

Trooper Parrott says a crash team will be on site Friday afternoon working to reconstruct the wreck and find a cause. Parrott says please use caution if you're traveling in the area.

