Cape Girardeau's new scooter ordinance now in effect

Cape Girardeau's new scooter ordinance goes into effect Nov. 16.

The following items are now required for operating scooters, mopeds and motorized bicycles with 50 cc and below engines.

Valid driver license

DOT-approved helmet

Only one person; no passengers

Insurance required; must carry proof

Driver must remain seated

Drive on streets with 35 miles per hour or below speed limit

Obey all road rules

Maintain a working headlight, tail light and turn signals

Those in violation may face a maximum fine of $500 and 90 days in jail per incident.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department and Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety will be distributing information to scooter operators as necessary in coming weeks. Information slips, including a color-coded map of streets and speed limits, are also available at shops selling scooters, and at www.cityofcape.org/police.



For more information, call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

See results of the city's scooter ordinance survey.



Southeast Missouri State University enacted a scooter policy on November 1 after recent crashers, including one that killed Southeast Missouri State student Meghan Herndon.

Herndon's parents say you don't really know how important a helmet is until something like this happens. They say helmet safety is something they'll keep pushing for, just increasing awareness not only to scooters, but people driving around campus.

For more on Meg Herndon's story, you can click here.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.