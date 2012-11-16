Cape Girardeau's new scooter ordinance now in effect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau's new scooter ordinance now in effect

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
street/speed limit map (Source: City of Cape Girardeau) street/speed limit map (Source: City of Cape Girardeau)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau's new scooter ordinance goes into effect Nov. 16.

The following items are now required for operating scooters, mopeds and motorized bicycles with 50 cc and below engines.

  • Valid driver license
  • DOT-approved helmet
  • Only one person; no passengers
  • Insurance required; must carry proof
  • Driver must remain seated
  • Drive on streets with 35 miles per hour or below speed limit
  • Obey all road rules
  • Maintain a working headlight, tail light and turn signals

Those in violation may face a maximum fine of $500 and 90 days in jail per incident.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department and Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety will be distributing information to scooter operators as necessary in coming weeks. Information slips, including a color-coded map of streets and speed limits, are also available at shops selling scooters, and at www.cityofcape.org/police.

For more information, call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

See results of the city's scooter ordinance survey.

Southeast Missouri State University enacted a scooter policy on November 1 after recent crashers, including one that killed Southeast Missouri State student Meghan Herndon.

Herndon's parents say you don't really know how important a helmet is until something like this happens. They say helmet safety is something they'll keep pushing for, just increasing awareness not only to scooters, but people driving around campus.

For more on Meg Herndon's story, you can click here.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly