Potosi woman killed in single vehicle crash

A Potosi woman was killed when her 1991 Nissan Pathfinder crashed down an embankment on U.S. Highway 67.

Kelly D. McCubbins, 38 was killed when her vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, hit a reel trailer and guardrail, then overturned several times down an embankment.

McCubbins was ejected from the vehicle. She was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

McCubbins was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday morning, November 15.

The exact time of the crash is unknown.

The accident happened 8 miles south of Fredericktown.

