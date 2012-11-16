Single car crash causes death in Iron County

A woman from Boss, Mo. was killed in a single car crash on Wednesday, November 14.

Ladonna M. Waller, 48, was killed when she was thrown from her 2002 Kia Sportage after it left the road.

Waller's vehicle traveled off the right side of the road on County Road 85 in Iron County.

Waller then overcorrected and the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting Waller.

Waller was not wearing a safety belt at the time. She was pronounced dead at the Quad County Ambulance building.

