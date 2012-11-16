Semi, train crash in Stoddard County

Crews cleaned up a diesel spill after a train hit a semi truck stuck on the tracks Thursday afternoon in Stoddard County.

It happened on County Road 512 near State Road AB about 10 miles northeast of Bloomfield around 4:30 p.m., according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.



A semi truck was trying to cross the tracks uphill and got stuck.

The truck driver saw the train coming and was able to get out of the truck.



No one was injured.

The Department of Natural Resources responded to clean up the diesel spill.



