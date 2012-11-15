Salvation Army collects 'Coats for Kids'

Can you imagine walking outside when it's 37 degrees outside and not having a coat to keep you warm?

That's reality for hundreds of kids in southeast Missouri.

Major Ben Stillwell with the Salvation Army says he's seeing an alarming trend. Many people who used to donate coats to the annual coat for kids drive are in need of a warm coat themselves this year.

Many of you took the time to help by donating coats, gloves, and scarves and those who took part say it's a worthy cause.

"There's a lot of kids, even grownups that don't have enough warm clothes and coats," said Marge Phillips. "The fact that a lot of people gave, others believe the same way I do."

The coats collected will be given out during the Salvation Army's Annual Dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

