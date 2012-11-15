Landlords may face new rental rules in Marion

Menicucci says her current landlord is willing to fix things, but in the past she says she's had some major issues.

Landlords in Marion may soon have new rules to follow.

Marion Mayor Bob Butler says he and the city council plan to set up new rental standards. The mayor is concerned about the health and safety of renters, and says the city has some rental properties he considers sub standard.

"My previous landlord - it took them forever to come and fix something," said Menicucci. "I had a leak in my roof for about a year and then my bedroom roof caved in."

Butler says under the current code some landlords don't make repairs promptly or at all, and that puts renters in a tough spot.

"A landlord can say, if you as a tenant don't like what I've got, you don't have to stay here," said Butler. "Maybe the tenant will say, I can't find another place, I can't afford anything else."

Darin Davis says a previous landlord of his waited a while to repair a necessary feature of his home.

"We didn't have no heat," said Davis. "We had to go without heat for a month."

That's why Davis says he supports the proposed rental standards.

"With no force behind it - they're gonna sit back and continue to collect their rent and not do anything," said Davis.

It may still be a while before new rental rules are on the books.

First, the mayor says he wants to hear from renters and landlords.

Butler says it's important to find a balance between the two, so that making repairs doesn't price low-income residents out of a home.

"It's a bad situation. I'm not saying we can solve it completely - but we can start," Butler said.

