Wrongfully convicted woman speaks to SIU students

Julie Rea shares her story of wrongfully conviction to SIU law students.

Wrongfully convicted in the brutal murder of her 10-year-old son, Julie Rea wants future attorneys to hear her story.

Rea told law students at Southern Illinois University Thursday about the 1997 case involving the death of her son, Joel.

She says she battled with the judicial system for years trying to clear her name.

With the help of the Illinois Innocence Project, Rea was able to walk free receiving a certificate of innocence from the state.

Rea says the man she believes is responsible for her son's death is behind bars on unrelated charges.

