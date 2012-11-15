Possible faculty member cuts at SIU

Non-tenure track faculty members received letters earlier this week warning them the university might have to cut back on employees.

It's due to the school's enrollment numbers and recent budget cuts.

According to the Assistant to the Chancellor for Media Relations Rod Sievers, non-tenure track faculty members get this type of letter every year around this time.

The problem is, no one knows what the spring semester will bring.

Sievers says the letters go out as a way for the university to let faculty members know that they may need to make cuts.

The university sent out similar letters in July 2012.

At that time, 16 non-tenured faculty members got the letters along with 63 employees at the early childhood program.

