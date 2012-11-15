Poplar Bluff man faces child pornography charges

A Poplar Bluff man facing kidnapping charges now faces child porn charges.

Jeffrey D. Shelton, of Poplar Bluff, was charged in a federal indictment on Thursday on charges of production and possession of child pornography.

According to the US Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Missouri, count one of the indictment charges that on October 20 in Ripley County, Shelton used a cellular telephone in an attempt to employ, use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor female to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

Count two charges that on October 24, in Butler County, Shelton employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a minor female to engage in sexually explicit conduct, which was captured on a cellular phone.

And count three charges that on October 24 in Butler County, Shelton possessed images of child pornography on a laptop computer.

According to the US Attorney's office, if convicted, the attempted production and production of child pornography charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, while the possession charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

The case was investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol, Poplar Bluff Police Department, Ripley and Butler County Sheriff's Departments, Dexter Police Department and the FBI.

