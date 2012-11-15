Black Friday apps - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Black Friday apps

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
(KFVS) - With so many people owning smartphones, that means holiday shopping is right at your fingertips.

Check out this list of apps to help you plan your Black Friday and holiday shopping.

Nextag

Shop smarter and easier than ever before with Nextag Shopping; our revolutionary shopping application. Effortlessly explore thousands of stores with millions of products and then make secure purchases. Android | iPhone | Windows

Black Friday App by DealNews.com


In short, Black Friday App makes it easy to get great deals on the products you need, want, and suddenly can't live without. Android | iPhone

Black Friday by FatWallet.com

The Black Friday Deal Finder from FatWallet is the ultimate one-stop resource to shop, save, share and compare ALL the best deals of the holiday shopping season. Powered by FatWallet.com's innovative Black Friday Deal Finder (online), this free mobile version (iPhone and iPad) displays ALL major retailers' Black Friday ads as individual, sortable sale items so you can quickly search, save lists and never miss a great deal on Black Friday. iPhone

Mint by Mint.com

Mint.com allows you to track, budget and manage your money all in one place, so you can see where you're spending and where you can save. Open an account, add your bank, credit, loan and retirement accounts and Mint will automatically pull in and categorize your transactions. It's safe, secure and easy to keep your personal finances organized. Android | iPhone

TGI Black Friday

The free app allows you to search thousands of Black Friday deals for every major retail store. You can create a personal shopping list and use your iPhone to shop smarter and faster on Black Friday. Android | iPhone

Black Friday by Bradsdeals

Brad's Black Friday app will help you research, plan and execute the best Black Friday shopping. View pre-release Black Friday Ads for major stores as well as handpicked Black Friday Deals. iPhone

PaperPhobic Receipt Manager by PaperPhobic

PaperPhobic archives your receipts and finds them when you need them. Paid features include expense reports and monthly purchase digests. iPhone

ShopKick

It's like a rewards program-only better. You don't even have to buy anything. You get rewarded just for walking into stores like Target, Macy's, Best Buy, Old Navy and Crate & Barrel. Get even more kicks for scanning items and purchases. You can redeem kicks to treat yourself with a free latte at Starbucks, gift cards at many stores, song downloads, even designer merchandise and trips. You've got nothing to lose -- take shopkick for a whirl. We think you're going to love it. Android | iPhone

Wunderlist Task Manager

Organize your tasks, sync them between devices and share your lists with anyone. Android | iPhone

SnipSnap

What if snipping a coupon was as simple as snapping your smartphone camera? That's the idea behind SnipSnap, the first app to scan, save, and redeem printed coupons on your mobile phone. Prepare to save some serious moolah. iPhone

BuyVia by NF8LF, LLC

Price Comparison for Computers, Tech, and more. Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals iPhone

Key Ring Reward Cards by Mobestream Media
With over 1,500 loyalty programs supported, save your card information with this app and receive exclusive coupons. Android | iPhone

Smoopa Price Shopper by Smoopa

Determine if the best price is available locally or online. Android | iPhone

Wish by ContextLogic Inc.

Share recommendations with your friends and family and earn discounts, rebates and gift cards. Android | iPhone

The Coupons App by Most Popular

DownloadCoupons available for stores, restaurants & gas stations. The barcode scanner and widget make it flexible and very useful. Android | iPhone

Local Sales & Deals by Zoomingo Shopping, Inc

Find great local deals from local boutiques to major department stores. Android | iPhone

LivingSocial by LivingSocial, Inc.

Get the inside scoop on unique and handpicked deals in your city that include local shops, restaurants, activities and more. Android | iPhone

ShopSavvy Barcode by ShopSavvy, Inc.

Combines barcode scanning with ShopSavvy Wallet - add your credit card and buy from various top online retailers with one quick step. Android | iPhone

GasBuddy - Find Cheap Gas by GasBuddy.com

Find the cheapest gas in your area and travel to the best deals you can find. Android | iPhone

