Man arrested after Jeep with baby inside stolen

Police arrested a Fenton man after a vehicle with a baby inside was stolen from a convenience store in Imperial.

Ryan Beckler, 21, of Fenton is charged with stealing a motor vehicle, kidnapping-facilitating a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child.



Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to 2200 Old Hwy. 21 in Imperial for a kidnapping and stolen vehicle around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.



A mother had left her 19-month-old baby girl in her black 1997 Jeep Cherokee while she went into the convenience store.

As she was coming out of the store, she noticed her Jeep being driven off the parking lot.



A few minutes later, deputies received a call that the baby had been dropped off in a driveway in the 2300 block of Romaine Creek Rd.

The baby was unharmed and reunited with her mother.



Around 7:47 p.m., a deputy saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle, traveling north on Missouri Hwy 141 near Fieldler Lane in Fenton.

The deputy executed a felony traffic stop, Beckler resisted and attempted to flee, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Beckler was arrested after a brief foot chase.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

