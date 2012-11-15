Ledbetter bridge restricted to one lane for continued repairs

Traffic will be restricted to one lane on the US 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter starting Friday, November 16, 2012.



The around the clock lane restriction with alternating traffic flow controlled by an automated signal is to allow concrete repairs on the bridge deck.



Back in April, a contractor repaired two pier pedestals on the existing bridge. At that time Transportation Cabinet engineers indicated they were working up additional projects to maintain safety of the bridge while a new structure is being built upstream.



For the project starting about Noon on Friday the 16th, several sections of concrete on the existing bridge deck will be repaired and replaced. The work is expected to take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.



According to Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd, the contractor wanted to start on the repairs as quickly as possible to make it less likely weather would become an issue in the work schedule.



Motorists can expect about a 5 to 7 minute delay once the automated traffic signal is activated. Todd says engineers have asked the contractor to use flaggers during peak travel periods to help minimize traffic issues.



As a reminder, the bridge is currently posted with a strictly enforced 3-ton load limit which essentially limits traffic on the bridge to passenger vehicles and unloaded standard pick-up trucks only. An enhanced police presence continues to be maintained to enforce the 3-ton load limit and a 35 mile per hour speed limit on the bridge.



Also known as the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge and The Ledbetter Bridge, the US 60 Tennessee River Bridge connects McCracken County to Livingston County between Paducah and Ledbetter. The bridge is at US 60 Livingston County mile point 0.0 and McCracken County mile point 19.718. The bridge was opened to traffic in 1931 and normally carries approximately 7,800 vehicles across the Tennessee River in an average day.



The new bridge under construction just upstream from the 81 year old existing structure is expected to be ready for 2-lane traffic as early as May 2013, under an accelerated construction schedule.



Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1<https://webmail.ky.gov/exchweb/bin/redir.asp?URL=http://www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1>. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.