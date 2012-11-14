Heartland Sports scores from 11/14 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from 11/14

Here is a list of Heartland Sports scores from Wednesday Nov. 14th.

NCAA Basketball (Women)

Southeast Missouri State---58
Kansas---68

NBA

Indiana Pacers---85
Milwaukee---99

**Poplar Bluff's Tyler Hansbrough 17-points for Pacers and Ben Hansbrough 3-assists**

